Iowa community concerned about state’s removal of government-owned parks housing

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - More than two dozen Iowa park rangers and employees are being forced out of their homes.

The Department of Natural Resources says by the end of the year, staff living at state parks will have to relocate.

Residents at Lake Manawa are worried the change could come with consequences there.

“They are law enforcement so they are there to protect and serve just as much as they are there to make sure people have their fishing licenses,” said Joel Rybin.

Joel Rybin owns Anchor Inn Bait and Tackle on Lake Manawa. He said he sees just how important it is to have a full-time park ranger on-site daily.

Rybin said the area sees its fair share of crime, everything from drunken driving to assaults.

“It’s nice to have law enforcement and a ranger on-site, you know, because stuff happens in the middle of the night, and they can’t patrol it all day and night,” Rybin said.

The Iowa DNR said 23 state parks have government-owned homes with employees living in them, but they are doing away with the free housing, telling 6 News that the cost to maintain the homes is too much.

Residents on Lake Manawa fear the area won’t be as safe when the ranger here is no longer seconds away 24/7.

“I’ve lived here for over eight years, and I’ve witnessed things. I’ve had my own vehicle broken into, and my renter’s vehicle broken into a couple of years back,” said Danielle Munoz, Lake Manawa resident. “There’s a need for someone to be here all the time.”

Officials with the DNR told 6 News that the ranger’s salary will stay the same despite now having to pay for housing. They also said that safety won’t be compromised because the park will still be staffed either continuously or near-continuously.

But residents don’t believe that will be the case.

“It never has been manned continuously. There’s always going to be a downtime. There’s always going to be that drop, and whether he’s on duty or not, having that extra vehicle parked here acts as a deterrent,” resident Todd McCarty said.

The park ranger living here will have to move out by November but residents hope the state reverses its decision.

“If he’s not here, those requests are going to fall on other agencies that are, let’s be honest, are tapped out and running thin as it is,” Munoz said.

Read the full DNR statement

“There has been misinformation that the department will need to rely on other law enforcement agencies more without staff living onsite. Currently, Bureau staff work in shifts to ensure continuous, or near-continuous, availability. This Will not change. As with the majority of parks that do not have someone living on-site, staff will continue to work their normal hours and be available for emergency response.”

