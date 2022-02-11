Five new level 3 EV charging stations now in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Driver’s of electric vehicles can now get back on the road quicker.

Friday, OPPD celebrated its newest fast-charging station. It sits just off I-80 in the Cabela’s parking lot in La Vista.

“The access right here with I-80, with traffic coming through town and traveling across the state, perfect location to be able to make a quick stop and get back on your way,” said CEO of OPPD, Javier Fernandez.

Just how fast is it?

What would be a three to four hour charge with a level 2 charger - takes just 30 minutes.

“So a significant improvement on that and certainty something that when you go in and park, you can shop and stay in your vehicle and make a couple phone calls then you have a full charge for another 300 miles.”

The increased speed makes electric car owners like Jeff Davis very happy.

“It’s exciting to see more and more chargers going in. This one is close to my house, I just live around the corner” said Davis.

Thanks to a grant, OPPD put in five of these fast-charging EV stations across Nebraska in Omaha, North Bend, Blair, and Syracuse.

Not only will it help with travel, but also with battery anxiety.

“The more charging stations, the faster the charging stations, the more incentives they have to then make the switch and get an electric vehicle,” said Fernandez.

OPPD looks forward to adding more and more of these stations in the future.

“The more frequent the chargers, the better they’ll be and so we’re looking forward to partnering with other utilities so we can have a network of other charging stations.”

