Bond set for woman charged in Omaha robbery, pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond is set at $250,000 for a woman charged in an Omaha robbery and pursuit.

Omaha Police say they were called to the Mega Saver at South 24th and I Street just before 10:00 p.m. on February 7th.

When they arrived on scene, they spoke to a woman who said she was giving Aalyiah Grant a ride when a fight broke out.

The woman told officers Grant asked to drive and she said no. She then pulled the car over, and that’s when Grant grabbed her by the hair and yanked her head down to the center console. After escaping the vehicle, she says Grant also got out and punched her several times before driving off in her car.

According to police, the car was found in a Wells Fargo parking lot. When they attempted a traffic stop, Grant rammed into the cruiser and took off again.

She eventually crashed near South 40th and L Street, and ran from the scene.

Officers say she was found underneath a mobile home parked in a nearby lot.

Grant was taken to UNMC to be medically cleared before being transferred to the Douglas County Corrections.

She’s charged with robbery, felony flight to avoid arrest, criminal mischief, willful reckless, no license, obstructing, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Her preliminary hearing is set for March 16.

