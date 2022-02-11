Board of Regents unanimously votes to end ban of alcohol sales at Nebraska athletic events

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved ending the ban on the sale of alcohol at Nebraska athletic events.

The decisions don’t automatically mean that alcohol will be sold at these events, but it does open the door to the possibility.

“Under the proposed change, the university president and chancellors would be permitted to authorize the sale and consumption of alcohol at athletic events on their respective campuses,” an earlier release from the University of Nebraska system states.

A board resolution in 1999 prohibited the sale of alcohol on University of Nebraska property. Friday’s decision reverses this policy and takes the first steps toward allowing “campuses to consider the dispensing, sale, and consumption of alcoholic liquor at athletic or other campus events in specifically designated facilities and areas.”

NU System President Ted Carter told the Regents on Friday that regardless of their vote, alcohol would not be sold at Memorial Stadium during the upcoming football season, and that he would bring the proposal to sell alcohol there before the board before implementing those sales.

“We’re not going to rush any decisions,” he said.

In the Big Ten, there are currently eight other programs that sell alcohol at games: Iowa, Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, Purdue, Rutgers, Minnesota, and Illinois. Those that don’t are: Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, Penn State, and Wisconsin according to Hawk Central.

Project Extra Mile voiced its opposition to 6 News earlier this week, saying fans don’t need the drinks in order to have fun. The organization urged anyone with concerns about the proposal to show up to Friday’s meeting or to email the board.

In a separate matter, the Regents also unanimously approved the Big Ten’s request to sell alcohol at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, scheduled for March 5-6 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

