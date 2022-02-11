Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Papio South Claire Busch

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It has been a magical senior season for Papillion-La Vista South’s Claire Busch. Not only did she win the state championship Monday, she also bowled a 300 game a few weeks ago. It was the first 300 varsity game in Nebraska history, and it came the second season bowling was sanctioned by the NSAA.

Claire was close last year to winning a state championship, she finished third. Over the past year, she not only worked on her game but also the mental side, handling the challenging emotions and intensity that come with bowling at this level. A big part of the work over the past year was what Claire did on her own time, beyond the team practices. She was fully committed and it showed on the state’s biggest stage.

