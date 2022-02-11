Advertisement

LIVE: Fatal crash blocking westbound I-480 near Creighton law school

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fire crews and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a fatal traffic incident on westbound Interstate 480 near Creighton University’s law school.

Emergency personnel have been working to block and divert traffic around the area since the incident occurred, about 12:30 p.m. Friday.

A Douglas County dispatcher confirmed one person is dead.

Watch the livestream above and in our app.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

