Winter Olympics Day 7 highlights: Team USA takes gold medals in figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing

(NBC) - Watch Thursday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

SNOWBOARDING

Chloe Kim throws down 94-point run to win halfpipe gold

Defending gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. opened with a huge method air, then nailed a frontside 1080, a cab 900, switch backside 540 and a cab 1080 to score a 94.00 on Run 1 of the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen earns gold with stunning 218.63-point free skate

Nathan Chen won singles gold with a stunning 218.63-point free skate, capitalizing on his world record 113.97-point short program for a 332.60-point combined total.

FREESTYLE SKATING

USA wins mixed team aerials on Lillis’ quin-twisting triple

Chris Lillis’ massive quintuple-twisting triple in Final 2 helped lead him and teammates Ashley Caldwell and Justin Schoenefeld to a stunning victory over China for mixed team aerials gold in the event’s Olympic debut.

CURLING

Sweden puts up a fight, USA concedes men’s curling match

After a fierce performance by the men’s Swedish curling team, Team USA concedes in the 10th end.

HOCKEY

U.S. men’s hockey team overcomes slow start, beats China 8-0

The U.S. men’s hockey team got off to a slow start, but ended up crushing China 8-0 thanks to strong showings from Drew Commesso and Sean Farrell.

