Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild again as clouds increase and a few showers move through tonight.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be colder for you out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. That will be about 15 degrees colder than yesterday morning.

Clouds are set to increase pretty quickly today with but I still think we can warm into the 50s. Southwest wind gusts to 30 mph are likely to help some too!

A few showers are possible later on today after 4pm but they’ll likely be rather spotty and light. That shower chance will persist into the overnight hours before moving out very early Friday morning. Overall, I don’t expect much more than 0.1″ on the high end with any of these showers. Not really enough to help with the dry conditions.

Clouds will clear out during the rest of the day Friday with temperatures likely bouncing around in the 40s most of the day.

It will be very windy on Friday though with northwest wind gusts up to 45 mph possible. That will add a bite to the air much of the day.

That wind will be what brings in the colder air that will be with us for the weekend.

