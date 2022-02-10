Advertisement

Revamped website helps Iowa investigators, public locate missing people

The new website has more features to help locate missing Iowans.
By Lauren Melendez
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety gave its missing person’s website a makeover with the intent to make it more user-friendly.

Now the public can access enhanced pictures and have more robust search capabilities to improve the user experience on IowaMissingPersons.com

For example, upgrades allow users to select identifiable body details, date of birth, type of incident and originating law enforcement agency, etc. People can also create a downloadable poster featuring a missing person and access a child fingerprint ID kit.

Medina Rahmanovic, DCI Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Coordinator, stressed the importance of photos as part of all missing persons investigations adding, “Unfortunately, we don’t have everyone’s photo.”

Rahmanovic encourages families and loved ones to provide images and as many specific details about a missing person as possible.

“We use the public’s help to try to find these individuals. Having a picture adds a lot of value to that missing person’s record,” she said.

Additional site features include the capability to search people by age group, gender, sex, even eye color and will pull up the profiles for all missing people in Iowa with that listed description.

Right now more than 300 Iowans are missing. The website shows nine of them are from Council Bluffs and of those, only four have images.

“The more information we have, the more pictures we have, the better chances we have to locate an individual,” Rahmanovic said.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens added: “Locating missing persons is difficult work, and often takes collaboration from a wide network of people. We’re very pleased to give the public and our law enforcement partners more advanced tools to help locate and bring missing Iowans safely home.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
Charges upgraded in fatal assault at bar in Omaha’s Old Market
Omaha homeowners deal with expensive nightmare of promised permits
Douglas County Health Director gives update; Omaha mask mandate under review
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Nebraska, Douglas County positivity rates continue to fall

Latest News

ricketts refusing nebraska aid for renters
Nebraska’s refusal of federal aid for renters draws criticism from lawmakers, advocates
Weekend outlook
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few showers and mild ahead of a big cool down
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Scene where a deadly truck-train crash happened near 19th St. and Delaware Ave. in York Tuesday...
Innocent driver, police dog among those killed in York truck-train crash