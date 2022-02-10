Revamped website helps Iowa investigators, public locate missing people

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety gave its missing person’s website a makeover with the intent to make it more user-friendly.

Now the public can access enhanced pictures and have more robust search capabilities to improve the user experience on IowaMissingPersons.com

For example, upgrades allow users to select identifiable body details, date of birth, type of incident and originating law enforcement agency, etc. People can also create a downloadable poster featuring a missing person and access a child fingerprint ID kit.

Medina Rahmanovic, DCI Missing Person Information Clearinghouse Coordinator, stressed the importance of photos as part of all missing persons investigations adding, “Unfortunately, we don’t have everyone’s photo.”

Rahmanovic encourages families and loved ones to provide images and as many specific details about a missing person as possible.

“We use the public’s help to try to find these individuals. Having a picture adds a lot of value to that missing person’s record,” she said.

Additional site features include the capability to search people by age group, gender, sex, even eye color and will pull up the profiles for all missing people in Iowa with that listed description.

Right now more than 300 Iowans are missing. The website shows nine of them are from Council Bluffs and of those, only four have images.

“The more information we have, the more pictures we have, the better chances we have to locate an individual,” Rahmanovic said.

Iowa Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens added: “Locating missing persons is difficult work, and often takes collaboration from a wide network of people. We’re very pleased to give the public and our law enforcement partners more advanced tools to help locate and bring missing Iowans safely home.”

