Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local company Buildertrend said Wednesday in a statement posted online that it had fired an employee a day after a group of passengers forced a departing flight to return to the gate at Eppley Airfield.

Buildertrend statement regarding employee conduct. https://t.co/2XCDdVH54H — Buildertrend (@Buildertrend) February 9, 2022

Delta confirmed its flight bound for LaGuardia Airport returned to the gate Tuesday because of a group of disruptive passengers who were subsequently removed from Flight No. 5593.

Buildertrend on Tuesday responded to tweets about the incident, calling the reports “distressing.”

On Wednesday, a statement posted by Buildertrend CEO Dan Houghton said the company was still looking into the incident “with internal and external parties” but that one employee had been fired.

“We take these accounts of unacceptable behavior extremely seriously,” Houghton said in the statement.

Read Buildertrend’s full response

“Buildertrend has always been and will continue to be an inclusive and principled partner to our communities, customers and people. Since learning Monday of reports involving our employees, we have been actively investigating the incident with internal and external parties to learn as much as possible so that we can take appropriate action. We take these accounts of unacceptable behavior extremely seriously. Based on actions that do not align with Buildertrend’s values and standards of conduct, one employee has been terminated. We continue to investigate the incident and are working diligently to determine all requisite next steps. Buildertrend shares the frustration, disgust, and concern that many have expressed in the wake of this incident. This behavior does not reflect our values we hold as a company. We sincerely apologize to the passengers and employees of Delta Air Lines; to our employees and customers; our partners in business and philanthropy; and to the communities we serve. It is our promise to continue being outstanding stewards of the community and our employees. We will learn from this experience and continue to grow as a company.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.