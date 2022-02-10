Nebraska advances vaccine mandate exemption for workers

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers gave initial approval to a bill that would let workers claim religious or health exemptions to employer vaccinate mandates.

The measure, put forth by State Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, closely resembles a policy that’s already in place at the federal level. Lawmakers advanced it, 33-0, through the first of three required votes.

It was watered down from an earlier proposal that would have let employees claim vaccine exemptions due to “strong moral, ethical, or philosophical” beliefs or convictions. Changes were made to address concerns of medical professionals.

Ahead of Wednesday’s vote, State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte misquoted a recent statement from the CDC, omitting a key point regarding the effectiveness of natural immunity of those who, like Groene, have previously contracted the virus.

“Between May and November 2021, people who were unvaccinated, unvaccinated, and did not have a prior COVID-19 infection remained at the highest risk of infection and hospitalization; while those who were previously infected, both with or without prior vaccination, had the greatest protection,” he said. “I follow science, Mrs. Hunt, always have.”

But his statements left out several key points from updated CDC information regarding COVID-19 vaccines and natural immunity, including:

Vaccination provides greater protection against COVID-19 compared to prior infection alone.

The CDC has stressed that the study on natural immunity was done before the emergence of the omicron variant.

—

6 News contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.