Nearly $86K in questionable spending found in ISU extension office

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) - A state audit has found nearly $86,000 in questionable spending of public money in the Iowa State University Extension Office in Jones County, including thousands spent for personal travel, alcohol, groceries, and a video game console.

The Iowa State Auditor’s Office said in a report released Thursday that its special investigation identified more than $52,000 of improper spending and nearly $34,000 of unsupported expenses over a four-year period when the office was run by former extension director Jennifer Fischer.

Fischer was fired in September 2020 after questions were raised about her use of an extension credit card.

