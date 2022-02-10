Long time W. Dale Clark employee says library closure will be ‘bittersweet’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Time is ticking for the W. Dale Clark library, as it’s set to close in just a few months.

Thousands of books will be placed into storage or relocated, as will the employees of the branch, which is Omaha’s biggest library. One of those employees is decades-long library specialist Lynn Sullivan.

“It’s interesting, I get to do something different everyday and I’m not just checking out books,” she says.

Lynn also works with the local history and genealogy collections. Day in and day out, Lynn can be found at W. Dale Clark.

“Generally, we help people find information, whether that be an obituary, a historical event, or a book. That’s what we’re here for.”

She has spent her days inside rows of books for decades.

“This is going to date me,” Lynn says. “I started in 1983. First five years at Benson, and I have been here since 1988. I had to look this up, I started on leap day in 1988, so it was February 29th and I have been here since then, the main library downtown for over 30 years.”

33 years of connecting with community members and creating memories for herself and for others.

“I like it that you can help people in ways you don’t realize until later. I’ve had people come and tell me, ‘oh you helped me with that report when I was in high school,” she says. “Although I did threaten to reinstate the fines for the gentleman who just told me ‘yeah you were here when I was in high school and I’m coming back with my daughters now!’ So yeah, I’ve been here for awhile.”

Dale Clark will be closing it’s doors for good to make room for Omaha’s newest skyscraper. City council approved the lease for the new downtown library location last week.

Hearing conversation about the move wasn’t all that surprising, she says.

“It isn’t the first time, they’ve talked about this for a number of years with a number of downtown plans as that comes up every 10 or 15 years so, its been something we’ve experienced before but not to this level where they’re actually going to do something.”

Lynn says the closure will be bittersweet.

“All of my memories for the last 30 years are down here, but memories reside in people not in buildings, it’s kind of a focal point but those memories you take with you. And it’s good to build new experiences,” she says.

She says community concern over the libraries during discussions about Dale Clark’s future shows how vital the public spaces continue to be.

“Everyone can walk in,” she says. “I’ve helped a person experiencing homelessness to Senator Kerrey, OK. Anyone can walk in and use our facilities, it’s one of the last great democratic institutions and I really think that we need that because if we dont see how the other half lives, we forget that they’re human beings too, and they have needs. And it makes us better people.”

“It’s kind of bittersweet, it’s like oh well, we’ll get a new building and all kinds of fun stuff. Maybe can I pick out the new wall paper or whatever it is,” she says.

There are things she won’t miss - like the parking, and the aging facilities. But what Lynn will miss is the downtown view. One of her favorite memories was at Y2K, when fireworks were displayed over the river and Gene Leahy mall.

She says she’ll miss the holiday lights, too.

“It was just like you’re looking up above at all the stars are below you, you could see all the twinkling stars and everything, it was really pretty and people would come up to look at the mall.”

Library administration staff will be moved temporarily to the old ShopKo location near 84th and Frederick streets, and Lynn will be too.

Lynn works with the local history and genealogy collections, which will still be available to the pubic while in the temporary administration building.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.