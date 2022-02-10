Advertisement

Jurassic Quest returning to Omaha in April

(Jurassic Quest)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in North America will be at the CHI Health Center between April 15 and 17.

Jurassic Quest includes life-like dinosaurs, themed rides, live shows, and art activities.

This year will also feature ‘The Quest,’ which includes 10 clues to “Quest Spot” signs and a prize at the end.

Tickets for the event begin at $19 and can be purchased online or on-sit.

General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows.

Entry is free for children under age 2.

