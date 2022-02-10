Iowa-based company announces job cuts, ceases printing several magazines

(AP) - Officials at Dotdash Meredith say the company will lay off 200 workers and stop print publications of several magazines.

Wednesday’s announcement comes two months after New York-based Dotdash merged with Meredith, a magazine company based in Iowa. A company spokesperson said most of the layoffs occurred in the company’s New York office but some people were laid off in Des Moines.

CEO Neil Vogel said in an email to employees that the company will immediately stop printing EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and People en Español. All are titles acquired from Meredith.

