Iowa-based company announces job cuts, ceases printing several magazines

FILE - This Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Meredith Corp. in Des...
FILE - This Monday, May 3, 2021 file photo shows the headquarters of Meredith Corp. in Des Moines, Iowa. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, Barry Diller's IAC announced it is buying Meredith, one of the country's largest magazine companies, in hopes of accelerating a digital shift as print fades. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Officials at Dotdash Meredith say the company will lay off 200 workers and stop print publications of several magazines.

Wednesday’s announcement comes two months after New York-based Dotdash merged with Meredith, a magazine company based in Iowa. A company spokesperson said most of the layoffs occurred in the company’s New York office but some people were laid off in Des Moines.

CEO Neil Vogel said in an email to employees that the company will immediately stop printing EatingWell, Entertainment Weekly, Health, InStyle, Parents and People en Español. All are titles acquired from Meredith.

