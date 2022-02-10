Advertisement

Huskers win their first in the Big Ten season, beating Minnesota 78-65

Alonzo Verge Jr.
Alonzo Verge Jr.(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The drought is over, the Huskers win their first Big Ten game controlling from start to finish against Minnesota. A 13-point win, 78-65 led by the defense. Nebraska forced 18 turnovers and outscored the Gophers 25-12 in points off turnovers. The Huskers also only allowed Minnesota to connect on 39% of its shots.

Nebraska led for 39:37 of the 40 minutes, including a 32-21 halftime advantage. Nebraska led by 12 twice in the first half and built a 20-point lead in the second half. Alonzo Verge Jr. led the home team with 22 points on 8-12 shooting. Bryce McGowens had 16 points on 6-11 shooting, Derrick Walker had 11 points on 4-4 shooting.

The win snaps a ten-game losing streak and it’s the first for the program since beating Kennesaw State on December 22nd. The Huskers hit the road to Iowa Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
Charges upgraded in fatal assault at bar in Omaha’s Old Market
Douglas County Health Director gives update; Omaha mask mandate under review
Omaha homeowners deal with expensive nightmare of promised permits
(AP graphic)
Tuesday Feb. 8 COVID-19 update: Cases falling in Douglas County; 3 deaths reported

Latest News

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Huskers vs. Rutgers football game moved to Friday night in October
2022 Winter Olympics Beijing China
Beijing Olympics Day 6 highlights: Shaun White’s 1260 moves him to finals; Mikaela Shiffrin out at slaloms
Greg McDermott coached his 400th game at Creighton
Creighton outlasts Butler for Big East win
Iowa para swimmer qualifies for state meet