Huskers win their first in the Big Ten season, beating Minnesota 78-65

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The drought is over, the Huskers win their first Big Ten game controlling from start to finish against Minnesota. A 13-point win, 78-65 led by the defense. Nebraska forced 18 turnovers and outscored the Gophers 25-12 in points off turnovers. The Huskers also only allowed Minnesota to connect on 39% of its shots.

Nebraska led for 39:37 of the 40 minutes, including a 32-21 halftime advantage. Nebraska led by 12 twice in the first half and built a 20-point lead in the second half. Alonzo Verge Jr. led the home team with 22 points on 8-12 shooting. Bryce McGowens had 16 points on 6-11 shooting, Derrick Walker had 11 points on 4-4 shooting.

The win snaps a ten-game losing streak and it’s the first for the program since beating Kennesaw State on December 22nd. The Huskers hit the road to Iowa Sunday.

