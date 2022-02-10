Advertisement

Hastings Police to get ballistic vest for K9 Kane

K9 Kane sitting in front of a Hastings Police cruiser.
By Lorena Carmona
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings Police Foundation is taking donations toward purchasing a ballistic vest for K9 Kane as they say it’s time for Kane to receive the protection needed for his dangerous job.

Kane is a certified dual purpose K9 along with his handler, Officer Grady Gardner, making up a police service dog team. They can aid in the detection of controlled substances, detection of evidence, locating lost or missing persons/suspects, searching buildings, officer protection and the apprehension of criminals.

HPD Captain Mike Doremus said Kane has been with the department and Officer Gardner since March of 2021.

He has been deployed around 50 times since he was certified.

Kane has seized nearly 900 grams of methamphetamine, cash and weapons.

Capt. Doremus said Kane has been a welcome asset to their department and the community.

Now, they say it’s time to make sure he’s protected.

HPD said they’ve done their research and have selected a ballistic vest with spike (stab) protection. The best they are looking at purchasing is around $900 to $1,000. They have plans to size/fit and order the vest soon.

Donations can be made to the Hastings Police Foundation for them to purchase a ballistic vest...
HPD has received several inquiries from people on how they can help get a ballistic vest for Kane.

If you would like to contribute to K9 Kane’s vest, donations can be given prior to March 1, 2022. You can make a cash or check donation to the Hastings Police Foundation by visiting the front office during regular business hours. Just make sure to tell the office staff the donation is for the K9 program.

If donations exceed the cost of the vest, all remaining funds will be used for future K9 needs.

Capt. Doremus said they really appreciate the support the community is showing by wanting to donate the money to purchase this vest.

The Hastings Police Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non profit organization and you will receive a receipt for your donation.

