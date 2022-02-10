Great Plains Black History Museum in north Omaha donated to foundation in hopes of preservation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original home of the Great Plains Black History Museum has been dontated to the Bertha Calloway Foundation.

The transfer marks a new chapter for the historic Webster Telephone building located near 24th and Lake streets — a building that has been vacant for decades but is still connected to a great deal of north Omaha community history.

For Terri Sanders, Black History Month is a year-round thing as the publisher of the Omaha Star archives — faces, places, events of the north Omaha community.

Sanders has been paying attention to the original site of the Great Plains Black History Museum for years. She was able to meet Calloway, the museum’s founder, years ago.

“I would go in as a high school early college student to help her catalog things and kind of hang out,” Sanders said.

Calloway taught about the contributions of African-Americans throughout the Midwest. At the time, she created one of the largest museums devoted to African-American history in the region.

Years later, Sanders became executive director of the museum, and when it closed its doors in the late 1990s, Sanders took the museum on the road.

“We would take exhibits out to corporations to schools to libraries,” she said.

The building continued to deteriorate, and in 2014, Saunders helped cut the ribbon for the museum’s temporary location at the old Crossroads Mall.

Today, the original site of the Great Plains Black History Museum is in horrible condition. You can stand outside and see through the roof. There were attempts to fix the building, but they fell through.

“The travesty is it didn’t have to be that way, I don’t think,” Sanders said.

The museum has moved from Lake Street, just around the corner, to north 24th street. Executive Director Eric Ewing said the board gifted the building to the Bertha Calloway Foundation.

“I think it still has a chance for some type of restoration,” he said. “We’re hoping through our donation, donating the building to the Bertha Calloway Foundation, that they will be able to seek some grants to get money to restore the building.”

No one knows what will happen there, but right now the history of the building looks brighter than its future.

James Calloway, director of the foundation bearing his mother’s name, said he is doing everything possible to save the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

