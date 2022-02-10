Advertisement

Great Plains Black History Museum in north Omaha donated to foundation in hopes of preservation

The original home of the Great Plains Black History Museum has been donated to the Bertha Calloway Foundation.
By John Chapman
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The original home of the Great Plains Black History Museum has been dontated to the Bertha Calloway Foundation.

The transfer marks a new chapter for the historic Webster Telephone building located near 24th and Lake streets — a building that has been vacant for decades but is still connected to a great deal of north Omaha community history.

For Terri Sanders, Black History Month is a year-round thing as the publisher of the Omaha Star archives — faces, places, events of the north Omaha community.

Sanders has been paying attention to the original site of the Great Plains Black History Museum for years. She was able to meet Calloway, the museum’s founder, years ago.

“I would go in as a high school early college student to help her catalog things and kind of hang out,” Sanders said.

Calloway taught about the contributions of African-Americans throughout the Midwest. At the time, she created one of the largest museums devoted to African-American history in the region.

Years later, Sanders became executive director of the museum, and when it closed its doors in the late 1990s, Sanders took the museum on the road.

“We would take exhibits out to corporations to schools to libraries,” she said.

The building continued to deteriorate, and in 2014, Saunders helped cut the ribbon for the museum’s temporary location at the old Crossroads Mall.

Today, the original site of the Great Plains Black History Museum is in horrible condition. You can stand outside and see through the roof. There were attempts to fix the building, but they fell through.

“The travesty is it didn’t have to be that way, I don’t think,” Sanders said.

The museum has moved from Lake Street, just around the corner, to north 24th street. Executive Director Eric Ewing said the board gifted the building to the Bertha Calloway Foundation.

“I think it still has a chance for some type of restoration,” he said. “We’re hoping through our donation, donating the building to the Bertha Calloway Foundation, that they will be able to seek some grants to get money to restore the building.”

No one knows what will happen there, but right now the history of the building looks brighter than its future.

James Calloway, director of the foundation bearing his mother’s name, said he is doing everything possible to save the building listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha
Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes.
Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
No bail for Omaha man charged in fatal assault at Old Market bar
87th Avenue & Shamrock
Brush fire in southwest Omaha burns house

Latest News

Iowa community concerned about DNR removal of government-owned housing at state parks
Friday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers tonight, cold rushes in Friday afternoon
Emily's Thursday evening forecast
2022 Winter Olympics medal count