Grand Island man killed after falling into baler identified

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Grand Island man who died when he fell into a baler at work.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Gavin Schwartz died in the agriculture accident.

First responders were called Monday afternoon to Mid-Nebraska Disposal about three miles west of Grand Island, and arriving deputies found Schwartz seriously injured. Investigators say he had fallen into a baler machine and had become stuck. He died later at a Grand Island hospital.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, but foul play is not suspected.

