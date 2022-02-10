Governor urges Nebraska lawmakers to take on Colorado water canal project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A half-billion-dollar project would make anyone’s head turn. This fight is over the snowmelt of the Rocky Mountains’ front range — water that eventually makes its way to Nebraska.

Gov. Pete Ricketts worries that Colorado could hold back at the expense of Nebraska’s economy. He made his appeal to state lawmakers Wednesday.

“Fifty years from now, Nebraskans will look back on us — this generation — and ask, ‘Were they the far-sighted visionaries that secured Nebraska’s water?’ ” he said.

The fight centers on the border between Colorado and western Nebraska, but the water concern affects the entire state. The South Platte River in western Nebraska eventually turns into the Platte River, which feeds into all sorts of water projects in the Omaha-metro.

The governors of Nebraska and Colorado have been sparring over water after Gov. Pete Ricketts proposed building a 24-mile canal in the neighboring state.

The Platte River also offers some of the most breathtaking scenery in the state. In the spring, there are more Sandhill Cranes around Grand Island than anywhere else in the world.

The water is also critical to habitat and agriculture, Nebraska’s No. 1 industry. During the growing season, Nebraska farmers and ranchers use a certain amount of water from the river, as agreed upon in a compact between Nebraska and Colorado 99 years ago.

But in the winter months, Nebraska state leaders worry that Colorado will limit the amount of water coming in, gobbling up the majority of the water for projects on its side of the border and leaving Nebraska high and dry.

“Could the South Platte River be a dry river bed, then, without some actions?” State Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha asked.

Tom Riley with Nebraska Department of Natural Resources replied: “Senator, that’s exactly why we need to develop this project, because it very well could go to that if Colorado continues to use those waters.”

The governor said he believes that if Nebraska commits to building a 24-mile canal into Colorado, that would divert water to a reservoir in western Nebraska, as it said it would do 99 years ago — the law is on Nebraska’s side during the winter months. Colorado will have no choice but to let the river water through.

“Sixteen miles of the canal are completed,” said Jerry Kuenning with Nebraska Commons. “They were hand-dug in the 1920s by farmers and put dirt on a wagon, pulled by a horse team, and taken, and downloaded.”

Colorado’s governor says his state has always honored the water rights agreement and that Nebraska is misunderstanding a brainstorming session about a water project.

Opponents say the $500 million price tag could be better spent on other needs.

“I think we need to go to Colorado and see their opinions and thoughts before we consider a huge undertaking like this that has so many unknowns,” said Al Davis with Nebraska Sierra Club.

If approved — and not delayed by lawsuits — state officials believe the canal could be up and running within the next 10 years.

“I think it’s inevitable that the growth in Eastern Colorado will really put a demand on the Platte River unless we do something,” said State Sen. Mike Hilgers of Lincoln.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.