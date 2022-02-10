Advertisement

Fighter jet from Luke AFB in Arizona crashes; pilot safe

The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at...
The Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at Luke Air Force Base.(Gray News, file)
By Arizona's Family staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A fighter jet flying from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona crashed in an unoccupied area Thursday. The pilot safely ejected.

Government contractor Airborne Tactical Advantage Company said in a statement to Arizona’s Family that its Mirage F1 fighter jet that was destroyed was used in support of military flight training at the base.

The jet went down in the Buckeye area about 15 miles north of the base, and the Federal Aviation Administration place a 5-mile flight restriction in the area for 24 hours.

ATAC stated the cause of the crash was being investigated.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha
Judges order FAA to review airplane seat sizes.
Omaha company fires employee after disruptive passengers delay flight
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
No bail for Omaha man charged in fatal assault at Old Market bar
87th Avenue & Shamrock
Brush fire in southwest Omaha burns house

Latest News

SEC fines east Iowa insurance agent for oil, gas investments
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
Judge restores protections for gray wolves across much of US
Nearly $86K in questionable spending found in ISU extension office
Grand Island man killed after falling into baler identified