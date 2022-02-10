Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Showers tonight, cold rushes in Friday afternoon

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our best chances for showers arrive in the Metro after 8PM with on and off, mainly light, rain overnight through early Friday morning.

Showers mainly after 9 PM
Showers mainly after 9 PM(wowt)
Showers ending Friday AM
Showers ending Friday AM(wowt)

Rain will be relatively low impact thanks to the timing with totals of about .10″ or less region wide. Most of the rain is done by 6AM but a stray, light shower is possible as late as 10AM. The wind and cold will be a bigger impact Friday.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

The day starts mild in the 40s but plan for a MUCH COOLER afternoon and evening! A strong NNW wind picks up as our next round of cold air moves in. This drives temperatures down tot he 30s by 3PM and 20s by 6PM... Wind chill makes it feel colder with gusts approaching the 40s.

Windy Friday
Windy Friday(wowt)

The cold air pushes us into the single digits by Saturday morning with a high of only 29 for the day. We’ll warm to the mid 30s Sunday and resume the mild trend by the start of the work week with a climb back to the 50s Tuesday.

We’re watching a midweek system that’ll pass through the central US around Wednesday and Thursday of next week... it is looking more promising with rain potential Wednesday and a change to a wintry mix to snow Wednesday night into Thursday.

Next system arrives
Next system arrives(wowt)
Snow on Thursday
Snow on Thursday(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

