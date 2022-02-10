Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few showers and mild ahead of a big cool down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mild weather sticks around to end the work week! Highs climb to the low 50s under increasing clouds... Thursday evening could bring a few isolated showers. Chances begin in the metro after 5 PM with on and off showers overnight into early Friday morning. The timing of the rain chances will give you plenty of dry time both Thursday and Friday:

Spotty showers Thursday evening (wowt)

Showers linger into Friday (wowt)

A round of cold air moves in Friday night bringing a significant cool down for the start of the weekend. Highs fall to the 20s on Saturday with overnight lows dipping to the single digits Saturday morning!

Weekend outlook (wowt)

The cool down is brief, however, and we’ll be back to the 50s by Sunday with 40s and 50s, possibly even a 60 on Tuesday, through the start of next work week. We’re watching a midweek system that’ll pass through the central US around Wednesday and Thursday of next week... more recent model runs have brought it north giving us a better chance to see rain to snow Wednesday into Thursday. Stay tuned...

Next potential storm (wowt)

