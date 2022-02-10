Community returns the love to family of Waterloo hero

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ve all heard the saying, one good turn deserves another.

In 2019, he became known to his community as Hero Kip, a generous man who delivered food and comfort to neighbors stranded and in dire need during the Heartland Flood.

It turns out, people remember.

Last week, Kip Oetter and his wife returned to Waterloo from Puerto Morales, Mexico where they had been vacationing with family, including his parents Ken and Barb who were taking their vacation near Cancun for the 25th straight year.

But upon returning home, Kip got bad news. His 71-year-old mother had become ill after they left, and needed emergency surgery to repair an intestinal blockage.

What followed were several harrowing days at the mercy of the Mexican medical system.

“She seemed to be recovering ok,” Kip said by FaceTime from Mexico. “And then Sunday came around and it was a roller coaster ride... she kind of went downhill, she wasn’t feeling well, she was vomiting... she was so dehydrated that her veins were no longer accepting the I-V... and they just kept poking her, her arms are completely black and blue, her legs are black and blue.”

Kip and one sister made arrangements to get to Mexico to help. Another sister and other family members and friends began working on a way to get her to another hospital in Miami by Medi-Flight.

”In the meantime,” Kip said. “When we told them we were getting a medical flight out, the hospital shut off her oxygen... As far as I’m concerned they left her to die.”

Fortunately, the Oetters were able to locate another nearby hospital where doctors and attendants quickly assessed her situation, and when they were able to secure her release from the first hospital, for a price, she was on her way to a path home.

The Oetters paid $12,000 to that first hospital to release Barb’s medical records, and after doctors at the second hospital stabilized her, barb was Med-Flighted her to Miami Baptist Hospital where she is recovering. Kip said his mom was in stable condition Wednesday night.

”There’s no amount of money I wouldn’t pay to make sure my mom is ok,” he said. “But it’s a really wild thing to wrap your head around.”

Once word spread about Hero Kip’s mom, the community stepped up in a big way. Kip Oetter became emotional when asked if he knew about a GoFundMe account that had raised more than $20,000 in one day to help with family expenses.

“We’ve got great friends and families in Omaha we all love very much, and they showed up. I can’t thank them enough. I’m grateful to everyone.”

As he prepares to return to the U.S. after gathering his parents belongings in Mexico, Kip tried to find words for the generosity his family experienced, not only from the GoFundMe account, but those who helped find answers to their problems from a country away.

“I’m just grateful to have great people in my life,” he said. “My parents are wonderful human beings. They’ve always been caretakers, helpers, public servants. This has been so moving to have so many people step up and help us in any way they can. ...It’s just been overwhelming with the joy of how much people care... That’s what makes the world go around with people who care. And we’re surrounded by people who care about us.”

For those interested in supporting the Oetter family, the GoFundMe account can be reached here.

