Wednesday Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS updates vaccination breakthrough data

Below are today's updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Nebraska data snapshot

According to Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services data updated Wednesday, the state updated the following numbers of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and vaccinations as of Tuesday:

DEATHS: DHHS reported 53 COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the state’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,140 people.

CASES: Testing numbers across the state have been declining in recent weeks, but about 11,000 more tests were conducted this past week compared to the week prior. Positive tests among those 56,483 tests pulled Nebraska’s positivity rate down from 21.1% to 13.9% as of Saturday. A month ago, it was 26.4%.

Of the new cases reported in the past two weeks, 545 were verified as variants, bringing the total number of the state’s verified variant cases to 13,320: All but 11 cases were omicron variants; the rest were delta variant cases.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The state’s health department also reported 150 fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Wednesday compared to last week, bringing this week’s total to 585 COVID-19 patients.

According to the Nebraska Hospital Capacity & Respiratory Illness dashboard, as of Tuesday, hospitals across the state were caring for 458 adult COVID-19 patients, down from 550 reported about a week ago. There were 110 adult COVID-19 patients in ICUs, down from 150 patients reported about a week ago. The state dashboard also reported 22 pediatric COVID-19 patients, down from 35 about a week ago; five of them are in ICUs.

Overall statewide hospital capacity, which is based on staffing levels, increased for pediatric patients in the last week. As of Tuesday, 76% of 3,245 adult beds were occupied, compared with 78% of 3,259 adult beds full a week ago. Pediatric wards had 81% of 363 beds full, compared with 72% of 173 pediatric beds occupied the week prior.

ICU capacity was also improved in the two-week period: As of Tuesday, 81% of 490 adult beds were filled, compared with 82% of 495 adult beds occupied a week ago; and 78% of 153 pediatric ICU beds were full, compared with 46% of 82 pediatric ICU beds filled a week ago.

VACCINATIONS: The state’s vaccination rate for the 1.77 million residents ages 5 and older increased about a half of a percent to 66.7% in the past two weeks. The state administered 20,301 doses in the last two weeks.

VACCINATION BREAKTHROUGHS: DHHS updated its breakthrough data roughly every 4-5 weeks, and updated its data through Jan. 29 on Wednesday.

The breakthrough rate for COVID-19 cases among the 1,182,828 vaccinated Nebraskans as of Tuesday was 15.1% for those partially vaccinated, compared to 7.7% of those fully vaccinated.

Hospitalizations were substantially lower, with a breakthrough rate of 0.49% among those partially vaccinated and 0.09% for those who were fully vaccinated.

Deaths were lower still among the vaccinated, with 0.16% of deaths among the partially vaccinated and 0.027% among those fully vaccinated.

INFLUENZA & RSV: The state did update its flu and RSV data this past week. Flu positivity increased in the state from 3.9% on Jan. 29 to 6.5% as of Saturday. A year ago, it was 0.1%. RSV positivity went up slightly but remains low, increasing from 1% on Jan. 29 to 1.5% as of Saturday. At this time in 2020 and 2021, it was non-existent.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Wednesday on the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard and website.

DEATHS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the health district’s death toll to 273 as of Wednesday: 235 were in Sarpy County; and 38 in Cass County. The health department reported 145 of the area’s COVID-19 deaths in 2021.

Of those who have died, 109 were ages 80 and older, 65 were in their 70s, 56 were in their 60s, 21 were in their 50s, 12 were in their 40s, six were in their 30s, and four were in their 20s.

The dashboard does not provide any information about pre-existing conditions.

CASES: The health department reports that there are currently 1,776 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, down from 3,275 active cases a week ago; and 196 in Cass County, down 366 active cases reported last week.

Conversely, the health department added 1,203 cases in the past week to the total reported for Sarpy County to date, which now stands at 48,129; 638 cases were added to Cass County’s total in that same timespan, totaling 5,868 cases reported there since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s: 374 were in their 30s, 311 in their 40s, and 299 in their 20s. There are 304 cases among youth ages 14 and younger, with 82 cases among children ages 4 and younger, the only age group not yet able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 55.7% as of Saturday, down from 62.3% reported the week prior. That compares to the 51.1% people-over-people test positivity rate in Douglas County reported Saturday as well. The county ran 918 tests in the past week, less than half the amount collected the week prior and not quite a third as many collected two weeks ago.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. Today’s update on those numbers can be found in the Douglas County Health Department update below.

VACCINATIONS: The county was reporting a 64% vaccination rate among Sarpy County residents and 60.1% for Cass County as of Wednesday.

Pottawattamie County data snapshot

The following information is from data posted Wednesday on the Iowa Department of Public Health COVID-19 website.

DEATHS: The Iowa Department of Public Health reported seven COVID-19 deaths in Pottawattamie County in the past week, bringing the death toll to 282 people. Of those deaths, 38 people had no pre-existing condition, according to the IDPH COVID-19 dashboard. The state’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 172 people to 8,829 people in the same timeframe. Of those people, 1,012 had no pre-existing condition, according to IDPH data.

CASES: Test numbers in Pottawattamie County fell by more than half this past week, and the positivity rate fell along with it. As of data collected through Tuesday, the county had a 19.9% positivity rate for the week after 308 positive tests were confirmed in the last seven days. That’s down from 24% last week and 34% the week prior. The ratio equates to 28,780 positive tests per 100,000 people, according to IDPH data. By comparison, the state’s seven-day positivity rate decreased from 18.5% to 13.3%; two weeks ago, it was 26.2%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: There were 34 COVID-19 patients in county hospitals this week, down eight patients from last week. Of those people, 26 were unvaccinated: two in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in her 40s, four in their 50s, seven in their 60s, six in their 70s, and two ages 80 or older. Among those vaccinated, four were in their 80s, one was in their 70s, one was in their 60s, and two were in their 50s.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: IDPH continued to report high hospital capacity for the county but had improved some since last week. As of Tuesday, hospitals in the county were 89.8% full, down from 90.3% the week prior and 93% two weeks ago. In total, there were still 16 in-patient beds available; and two ICU beds available, down from five reported available last week.

Hospitals in Region 4, which includes Pottawattamie and nine surrounding counties, are 60.7% full, about the same as a week ago; that amounts to 138 hospital beds and 11 ICU beds, compared to 144 hospital beds and 15 ICU beds available a week earlier.

VACCINATIONS: The county was reporting a 54.5% vaccination rate among those ages 5 and older, according to IDPH data, compared to a 61.2% vaccination rate for the same age group in all of Iowa. That amounts to 51.1% of the county’s total population, compared to the 57.4% vaccination rate for the state.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department issues COVID-19 news releases on weekdays and some weekends.

DEATHS: DCHD reported five COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday: an unvaccinated man in his 60s, a vaccinated woman in her 60s, and a vaccinated man in his 80s have died.

“Two unvaccinated men over 75 have died. Three women between 60 and 95 have died, and only one of them was vaccinated,” DCHD said in Wednesday’s news release.

The local death toll now stands at 1,032 people.

CASES: DCHD reported 299 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the community total to 140,408 cases since March 2020.

Wednesday’s report further dropped the local case average to 279 cases down from 292 cases on Tuesday. About a week ago, it was 676 cases. About a month ago, it was 1,141 cases. Two months ago, it was 314 cases.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels.

As of Tuesday afternoon, local hospitals were 85% full, with 210 beds available, down from 238 the day prior. ICUs were 89% full with 40 beds available, down from 60 the day before. Pediatric ICUs remained 89% full, with 15 beds available.

A month ago, Omaha-area hospitals were reporting that they were 87% full. About three months ago, hospitals were 90% full. About six months ago, they were 78% full. A year ago, they were 78% full. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were 51% full.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: On Tuesday afternoon, there were still 342 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, according to the DCHD report. Of those patients, 13 were in pediatric care — one fewer than a day ago. In local ICUs, there were 58 adult patients; and 33 patients remained on ventilators.

A month ago, there were 380 COVID-19 patients in Omaha-area hospitals, 55 of them on ventilators. Three months ago, there were 188 COVID-19 patients, 34 of them on ventilators. A year ago, there were 138 COVID-19 patients, 23 of them on ventilators.

Additionally, nine patients — including one pediatric patient — were awaiting COVID-19 test results, DCHD said Wednesday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 65.8% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 30.2% vaccinated; 65.3% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Three Rivers data snapshot

The following information was data posted Wednesday on the Three Rivers Public Health Department COVID-19 dashboard. The health district covers Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties.

DEATHS: To date, the health district has reported 185 COVID-19 deaths.

CASES: 3RPHD has reported a total of 18,483 cases to date, and was showing a seven-day average of nearly 52 cases per 100,000 people on Wednesday, with 287 cases reported in the past week.

According to the data on the dashboard, 129 tests were conducted last week and 623 tests were conducted two weeks ago. The results among all of those tests pulled the positivity rate in Dodge County up during the past two weeks, raising from 11.4% on Jan. 30 to 17.7% as of Sunday. In Saunders County, the rate also increased slightly, from 16.2% on Jan. 30 to 16.3% on Sunday. The rate was much lower — and falling — in Washington County, moving from 11.1% on Jan. 30 to nearly 7% on Sunday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: 3RPHD’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. Today’s update on those numbers can be found in the Douglas County Health Department update above.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 58.8% of all Dodge County residents are fully vaccinated; 56.2% of Saunders County residents are vaccinated; and 58.5% of Washington County residents are vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ and Moderna

4-7 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Bennington High School, located at 16610 Bennington Road – Pfizer for ages 5+

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, located at 8204 Crown Point Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at the Urban League of Nebraska, located at 3040 Lake St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

