Tuesday Feb. 8 COVID-19 update: Cases falling in Douglas County; 3 deaths reported

High Douglas County Corrections COVID case numbers

Last month COVID-19 hit the Douglas County Correctional Center hard. In January, the county lockup experienced an unprecedented number of staff missing work because of COVID.

Douglas County Correction Director Michael Myers told the Board of Commissioners, 95 members of the staff including himself missed work due to positive COVID cases in January.

Myers also reported 44 inmates tested positive for COVID last month, however, they expect the actual total was much higher.

“We continue to test symptomatic individuals and those who are going to court there is simply not enough resources both staff or testing supplies to test everyone in custody, we assume that many of the individuals housed in units with confirmed positive cases were also infected,” said Myers.

Myers says the high number of COVID cases among staff sparked an increase in overtime hours.

Lincoln mask mandate extended

(KOLN) - Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Officials announced on Tuesday that the mask mandate was extended to Feb. 25.

According to Health Director Pat Lopez, this is due to the COVID-19 Risk Dial remaining red and high hospitalizations.

While local case numbers and the positivity rate have dropped significantly, much of the data is still higher than it was in December before the surge, and COVID-19 hospitalizations have not yet shown a significant decline.

Douglas County health director report

Dr. Lindsay Huse gave her weekly COVID-19 update to the Douglas County Board of Directors on Tuesday morning.

“We still continue to have people hospitalized in fact now there are 342 people hospitalized in the metro with COVID and 14 of those are pediatric patients,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said.

She did have some good news for county commissioners, reporting the number of COVID-19 cases in the county is on the decline and noting that hospitals are feeling some relief.

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday: an unvaccinated man in his 60s, a vaccinated woman in her 60s, and a vaccinated man in his 80s have died.

The local death toll now stands at 1,027 people.

CASES: DCHD reported 412 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the community total to 140,179 cases since March 2020. Cases surpassed 100,000 on Dec. 23; 110,000 on Jan. 7; 120,000 on Jan. 14; and 130,000 on Jan. 22.

Tuesday’s report dropped the local case average to 292 cases down from 319 cases on Monday. A week ago, it was 600 cases. A month ago, it was more than 1,000 cases. Two months ago, it was 317 cases.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels.

As of Monday afternoon, local hospitals were 83% full, with 238 beds available. ICUs were 80% full with 60 beds still available. Pediatric ICUs were 89% full, with 15 beds available.

A month ago, Omaha-area hospitals were reporting that they were 90% full. About three months ago, hospitals were 87% full. About six months ago, they were 79% full. A year ago, they were 73% full. At the beginning of the pandemic, they were 51% full.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: On Monday afternoon, there were a total of 342 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, according to the DCHD report. Of those patients, 14 were in pediatric care — two more than were reported a day ago. In local ICUs, there were 57 adult patients; and 33 patients were on ventilators.

A month ago, there were 344 COVID-19 patients in Omaha-area hospitals. About three months ago, there were 171 COVID-19 patients. A year ago, there were 148 COVID-19 patients.

Additionally, 11 patients — all adults — were awaiting COVID-19 test results, DCHD said Tuesday.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 65.8% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated. The most recent group authorized for vaccination, youth ages 5-11, is 30% vaccinated; 65.3% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

TUESDAY

Noon-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

Noon-4 p.m. at UNO Milo Bail Student Center, located at 6203 University Drive – Pfizer for ages 5+

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church , located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ and Moderna

4-7 p.m. at Burke High School , located at 12200 Burke St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Bennington High School, located at 16610 Bennington Road – Pfizer for ages 5+

THURSDAY

4-7 p.m. at Central High School , located at 124 N. 20th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Omaha Northwest High Magnet School, located at 8204 Crown Point Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available

SATURDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at the Urban League of Nebraska, located at 3040 Lake St. – All vaccines available

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

