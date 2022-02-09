Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another windy day brings some cooler air

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:03 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will be rather mild in the 30s out the door this morning but the afternoon hours will be when we struggle to warm like we have the last couple days. Highs will make a run at 50 degrees.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

Scattered clouds will drift through and the northwest winds will kick in again with gusts to 35mph likely. That will be what causes us to struggle to warm this afternoon.

Wednesday Wind
Wednesday Wind(WOWT)

A little more warmth will return Thursday thanks to southwest winds that will gust to near 30 mph. That should help us reach the lower 50s by Thursday afternoon.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

There is a small chance of a shower in the area after 4pm Thursday lasting into the overnight hours. I don’t expect the showers to amount to much but they will linger into the morning hours Friday. Overall, less than 0.25″ of moisture is what we’ll see if you see any rain at all.

Thurs Night Rain
Thurs Night Rain(WOWT)
3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

After any early showers move out Friday, mostly cloudy skies likely still win out. We’ll still be able to warm to near 50 degrees at some point though.

