Omaha brush fire burns house

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to respond to a brush fire Wednesday morning only to discover it spread to a house.

The call came out about 6:30 a.m. at 87th Avenue and Shamrock, which is near the backside of Countryside Village.

Arriving crews called for more help when they saw smoke coming out from the eaves of the house. They told 6 News at the scene that flames were present on all floors of the building. It appeared that the house was unoccupied.

No one was hurt. No cause had been determined.

