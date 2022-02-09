Advertisement

Omaha brush fire burns house

87th Avenue & Shamrock
87th Avenue & Shamrock(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters were called to respond to a brush fire Wednesday morning only to discover it spread to a house.

The call came out about 6:30 a.m. at 87th Avenue and Shamrock, which is near the backside of Countryside Village.

Arriving crews called for more help when they saw smoke coming out from the eaves of the house. They told 6 News at the scene that flames were present on all floors of the building. It appeared that the house was unoccupied.

No one was hurt. No cause had been determined.

