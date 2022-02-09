No bail for Omaha man charged in fatal assault at Old Market bar

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge denied bond Wednesday for the man jailed after an assault at a bar in the Old Market this weekend left an Oklahoma man dead.

Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, appeared in court Wednesday morning to be formally charged with the second-degree murder of Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Okla.

Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a bar late Saturday night, Feb. 5, 2022. The victim, Rodney Pettit, 41, of Oklahoma, died Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022. (Omaha Police Department)

He was also charged with use of a weapon to commit a felony. Court documents revealed that Pettit had been struck with a glass bottle.

Pettit had been found unconscious inside Parliament Pub following an incident late Saturday night and was transported with life-threatening injuries to Nebraska Medical Center, court records state.

King was arrested Monday and initially booked on charges of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The charges were upgraded after Pettit died Monday morning.

King’s preliminary hearing has been set for the afternoon of March 15.

