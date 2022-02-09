Nebraska officials investigate drug overdoses after two deaths in two days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It wasn’t that long ago the Omaha and Lincoln Police Departments along with the Nebraska State Patrol and Drug Enforcement Agency issued a joint warning.

Eight deaths in six days because of cocaine laced with fentanyl. That was in August.

Now we’ve seen six overdoses and two deaths in two days in Omaha. Is this similar to the one a few months ago?

6 News asked the Drug Enforcement Agency about any connections.

“This is a joint investigation so we can’t say too much now. In general, what we’re seeing now is fentanyl is flooding the market. And Omaha is no different than any other city in the nation so we have fentanyl in mass quantities across the country,” said Emily Murray with the DEA/Omaha Division.

Sunday afternoon, four people overdose near 70th & Hascall. Two women died and two others ended up in the hospital.

Monday night, we hear about two overdoses. One of them was at the Siena Francis House, a homeless shelter.

Radio reports indicated a security guard gave him Narcan and saved his life.

“There is Narcan available for people out there.”

The Omaha Fire Department carries Narcan, not only on all of its medics but fire engines and trucks as well. Another tool in the toolbox to revive someone.

So what does Narcan do?

“It disrupts the opioids connecting to the brain and allows the body to breathe again,” said Tim Klein, Omaha Fire Department Paramedic Shift Supervisor.

DEA officials say that with so much fentanyl out there, it’s getting mixed into other drugs whether or not the user knows it.

After all, 10 grains of salt is similar to the amount of fentanyl that will kill you. It’s 50 times stronger than heroin.

“One thing we think here at the DEA is every batch of drugs is a bad batch. I get where you’re coming from when you say that -- we want to say that all drugs out there are potentially lethal at some point,” said Murray.

