Iowa para swimmer qualifies for state meet

INDIANOLA, Iowa. (WOWT) - An inspiring story about a 15-year-old swimmer in Iowa.

He faces an uphill battle every day but he doesn’t let that keep him down.

Five nights a week, lap after lap, Isaiah Picard never stops perfecting his technique and keeping up with his peers.

”I get a lot more mobility in the water than I otherwise would have,” said Picard.

The 15-year-old Indianola freshman was born with spina bifida. A birth defect where he can’t use his legs.

“My hips are about at this angle from my torso, which, um, creates a lot of drag,” said Picard.

Even though swimming is more challenging for him, the water is where Isaiah feels at home.

“The kid comes in every day for practice with a smile. What can I do? How do I do it? How do I fix it?” said Coach Bobby Shepherd.

Years of excruciatingly hard work paid off last weekend when Isaiah swam the 100-meter freestyle and 100-meter breaststroke at districts.

“Everybody in that crowd circled the pool and they’re cheering his name.”

At that moment, the fearless freshman became the first-ever para swimmer to qualify for state.

”I wanted him to feel like everybody else that stands on that podium and be proud that who he is and what he’s doing for us.”

Iowa has not had a para division in swimming until now. Thanks to Coach Bobby Shepherd who advocated on behalf of Isaiah.

“He doesn’t realize that he’s a leader already, uh, by stepping forward and opening the door for everybody else.”

As the first and only swimmer in the para division, Isaiah now hopes his story inspires more teens with disabilities to compete in the future.

“You’re a lot stronger than you think.”

While heading to state is a huge deal, it doesn’t even compare to how it feels for Isaiah to be a part of a team.

“And the team is really an important aspect. Just, just having peers that, uh, that accept you,” said father Joel Picard.

“I’m attached to a lot of the guys on the team they’re really fun to be with. So I’m really happy about being able to participate.”

The state swim meet is this upcoming Saturday in Iowa City.

Since Isaiah is the only one in the para division, he says he is technically already a state champion.

