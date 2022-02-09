Advertisement

Huskers vs. Rutgers football game moved to Friday night in October

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska and Rutgers will meet on Friday, Oct. 7 in Piscataway, N.J., as the Big Ten Conference and its television partners have designated weeknight games for the 2022 season. The matchup was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8.

Game time and television information for the contest will be determined this spring. The trip to Rutgers will be one of two Friday road games for Nebraska in 2022. The Huskers take on Iowa in their traditional Black Friday contest on Friday, Nov. 25 in Iowa City.

The Huskers also played on a Friday evening at Rutgers in 2020, when Nebraska defeated the Scarlet Knights, 28-21 on Dec. 18 as part of the conference’s Champions Weekend.  Nebraska previously played a Friday night game at Illinois during the 2017 season.

Nebraska will open the 2022 season in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Tickets for the game are on sale by visiting //Huskers.com/Ireland.  Fans can also add their name to the 2022 Football Season Ticket Request List by visiting Huskers.com.

