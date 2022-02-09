Douglas County Health Director keeps Omaha mask mandate in place for now

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director is keeping Omaha’s mask mandate in place for at least another week.

The mandate, put in place on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was set to be reviewed Wednesday and will be reviewed again in one week, a DCHD spokesman told 6 News.

While recent data has shown progress, the numbers don’t yet meet the benchmarks set by Dr. Lindsey Huse to call off the mask mandate.

The health director set 200 cases per 100,000 population as the goal. As of Wednesday, that number was at 344.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The second stipulation for ending the mask mandate was for local hospital capacity to remain at or below 85% for a week, which is has been for the past four days, according to the DCHD release.

“If the metrics outlined in the order are reached before seven days have passed, the mandate will be lifted at that time,” the DCHD release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.