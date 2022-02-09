Advertisement

Douglas County Health Director keeps Omaha mask mandate in place for now

The Douglas County Health Department said the two benchmarks have not yet been met.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Health Director is keeping Omaha’s mask mandate in place for at least another week.

The mandate, put in place on Wednesday, Jan. 12, was set to be reviewed Wednesday and will be reviewed again in one week, a DCHD spokesman told 6 News.

RELATED: Court date set for Nebraska lawsuit fighting Omaha mask mandate

While recent data has shown progress, the numbers don’t yet meet the benchmarks set by Dr. Lindsey Huse to call off the mask mandate.

The health director set 200 cases per 100,000 population as the goal. As of Wednesday, that number was at 344.6 cases per 100,000 people.

The second stipulation for ending the mask mandate was for local hospital capacity to remain at or below 85% for a week, which is has been for the past four days, according to the DCHD release.

“If the metrics outlined in the order are reached before seven days have passed, the mandate will be lifted at that time,” the DCHD release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
Charges upgraded in fatal assault at bar in Omaha’s Old Market
Omaha homeowners deal with expensive nightmare of promised permits
Douglas County Health Director gives update; Omaha mask mandate under review
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Nebraska, Douglas County positivity rates continue to fall

Latest News

(AP graphic)
Wednesday Feb. 9 COVID-19 update: Nebraska DHHS updates vaccination breakthrough data
Dr. Lindsay Huse
Judge sets court date for Nebraska lawsuit fighting Omaha mask mandate
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC
(AP graphic)
Tuesday Feb. 8 COVID-19 update: Cases falling in Douglas County; 3 deaths reported