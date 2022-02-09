Disruptive group of passengers delays flight from Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Delta confirmed its flight bound for LaGuardia Airport returned to the gate Tuesday because of a group of disruptive passengers.

The airline said all passengers on Flight No. 5593 deplaned and the “unruly customers” were removed from the flight.

“Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and on our flights,” the airline said in a response to 6 News.

Local employer Buildertrend responded to tweets tagging the company, saying:

“These reports are distressing to hear and we do not stand by any such behavior. Such comments and actions do not align with our values.”

Delta has advocated for the prosecution of such passengers, noting in a letter sent last week to Attorney General Merrick Garland that the company has seen a nearly 100% increase in such reports compared to 2019.

“Any disruption or act of violence on our planes and at our airports warrants full and public prosecution of the offenders, with zero tolerance for any behavior that interferes with flight safety,” the letter from Delta CEO Edward Bastian states. “...We fully support using the full force of the law in these cases.”

