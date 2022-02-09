Advertisement

Creighton outlasts Butler for Big East win

WOWT 6 News Live at 10
By Brent Weber
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Butler University and Creighton University seem to bring out the worst in one another on the basketball court. The worst, as in, nasty, scrappy, ugly games that are fights, no matter the score.

That was the case Tuesday night at CHI Health Center, where the Bluejays went more than 8:00 without a field goal down the stretch, but held on for a 54-52 win. Ryan Nembhard’s driving layup put them up by 2 with :32 to play, and the freshman guard was credited with a steal on what appeared to be a blocked shot on the other end by Ryan Kalkbrenner. The Bluejays improved to 14-8, 6-5 in Big East play while Butler fell to 11-13 and 4-9.

Arthur Kaluma led Creighton with 16 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. Ryan Hawkins had 15 points no 6 of 9 shooting.

The Bluejays travel to Georgetown for an 11:00 a.m. game Saturday.

