Beijing Olympics Day 6 highlights: Shaun White’s 1260 moves him to finals; Mikaela Shiffrin out at slaloms

(NBC) - Watch Wednesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

SNOWBOARDING

Kim lands cab 900, switch backside 540 in qualifying run

Defending Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim of the U.S. landed a big method grab, frontside 700, cab 900, switch backside 500 and a cab 700 to score an 87.75 on her first run of women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying.

SNOWBOARDING

Shaun White adds another clutch run to legacy, makes final

Three-time gold medalist Shaun White came through when it mattered again, executing in his second run of qualifying a double McTwist 1260 that had cost him a fall on his first to place fourth and advance to the final.

SNOWBOARDING

Jacobellis captures elusive gold, USA’s first of 2022 Games

Sixteen years after a fall in Torino resulted in silver, 36-year-old Lindsey Jacobellis won the snowboard cross big final to finally seize Olympic gold, at the same time earning USA its first title of the 2022 Olympics.

ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin takes DNF in women’s slalom

For the second time in as many events at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to complete her first run in a technical competition, eliminating her from the women’s slalom.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Stevenson hits massive switch double 18 in ski big air final

American Colby Stevenson landed a huge switch double cork 1800 with massive air to score a 91.25 on his third run of the men’s freeski big air final.

