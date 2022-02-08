Valentine’s Day blues? Pay Nebraska Humane Society cats to dump on your ex
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Valentine’s Day about a week away, love may not be in the air for everyone.
Like they say, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure — and the Nebraska Humane Society said it wants to help turn your “petty grudge... into a wholesome donation.”
For a donation, NHS will write the name of any former significant other in litter boxes for cats to “dump on your ex.” One name will cost you a $15 donation, and for a $100 donation, you can cover an entire litter box with 10 names.
NHS did stipulate one rule: You can only use the ex’s first name.
