Valentine’s Day blues? Pay Nebraska Humane Society cats to dump on your ex

(PHOTO: Nebraska Humane Society Facebook page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With Valentine’s Day about a week away, love may not be in the air for everyone.

Like they say, one person’s trash is another person’s treasure — and the Nebraska Humane Society said it wants to help turn your “petty grudge... into a wholesome donation.”

For a donation, NHS will write the name of any former significant other in litter boxes for cats to “dump on your ex.” One name will cost you a $15 donation, and for a $100 donation, you can cover an entire litter box with 10 names.

NHS did stipulate one rule: You can only use the ex’s first name.

Have an ex you want to get back at this Valentine's Day? Here's your chance to take your petty grudge and turn it into a...

Posted by Nebraska Humane Society on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

