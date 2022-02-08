Advertisement

Trey Alexander nabs another freshman honor for CU

By Brent Weber
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton freshman Trey Alexander doesn’t start for the Bluejays, but he could. It’s just that there are other freshmen who need their playing time, too. And all have earned it.

The freshman from Oklahoma City earned his second Big East Freshman of the Week nod after averaging 10 points per game last week. Fellow frosh Ryan Nembhard has claimed the award a league-high five times this season. Along with Arthur Kaluma, they are the only trio in NCAA Division I men’s hoops who are averaging more than 22 minutes per game this season.

At shootaround Monday, Alexander said he doesn’t feel like a rookie anymore.

”I think I kinda got there and also all the other freshmen like Art, and R2, I feel like we all kind of got out of that at the beginning of the season,” Alexander said. “I feel like we’ve had to grow up faster than most freshmen and most people in college.”

”They’ve all done a great job and they’re growing and they’re getting better,” Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said. “You can tell by their questions that they’re starting to understand more, the depth of their questions and better understanding of what we’re trying to do on both ends of the floor.”

The next test comes at home Tuesday when they look for payback against a Butler team that beat them by 17 points a couple of weeks ago, sending the Bluejays on a skid, losing three of four games for the first time this season.

