Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another beautiful day with some stronger wind

By Rusty Lord
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for another mild day but we’ll add a few more clouds and some gusty wind to the equation. Highs today will make a run at 60 yet again so that coat you start the day with won’t be needed later on.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

The northwest wind will be the big difference today with gusts to near 35 mph likely into the afternoon. That will add a bit of a bite to the otherwise beautiful day.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Yet another mild night is on the way tonight with lows that dip down close to freezing. It will be a little cooler Wednesday but still much warmer than it usually is this time of year. Along with a a brisk northwest wind Wednesday, we’ll warm to near 50 degrees.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

It will be a tad cooler yet on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s with lighter west winds. There is a 20% chance of a few spotty showers Thursday evening into the overnight but the amounts will be very light if you see anything at all.

The weekend will be when we get a brief bought of colder air. Lows in the single digits Saturday morning will struggle to warm quite a bit. We’ll rebound quickly Sunday though.

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma man assaulted in Old Market Omaha bar dies; arrest made
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Authorities identify Bennington man killed in accidental barn fire northwest of Omaha
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Nebraska, Douglas County positivity rates continue to fall
Police investigate two overdose deaths at Omaha apartment, two taken to hospital
Omaha Police investigate felony assault at downtown bar

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Mild Tuesday
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A mild but windier work week forecast
Emily's Monday evening forecast
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredibly mild weather to start the week!