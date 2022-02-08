Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another beautiful day with some stronger wind

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for another mild day but we’ll add a few more clouds and some gusty wind to the equation. Highs today will make a run at 60 yet again so that coat you start the day with won’t be needed later on.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

The northwest wind will be the big difference today with gusts to near 35 mph likely into the afternoon. That will add a bit of a bite to the otherwise beautiful day.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Yet another mild night is on the way tonight with lows that dip down close to freezing. It will be a little cooler Wednesday but still much warmer than it usually is this time of year. Along with a a brisk northwest wind Wednesday, we’ll warm to near 50 degrees.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a tad cooler yet on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s with lighter west winds. There is a 20% chance of a few spotty showers Thursday evening into the overnight but the amounts will be very light if you see anything at all.

The weekend will be when we get a brief bought of colder air. Lows in the single digits Saturday morning will struggle to warm quite a bit. We’ll rebound quickly Sunday though.

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

