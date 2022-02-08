Omaha homeowners deal with expensive nightmare of promised permits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While home sales are up some homeowners choose to invest in the house where they already live.

But an extreme makeover has been an expensive nightmare for two Omaha families.

When it’s time for a bedtime story, Paul and Samantha Franklin don’t invite their four kids into the master bedroom.

“This is no, no we don’t go in there anymore do we,” said Samantha.

An insulation pile and shaky framework are reminders the Franklins paid $20,000 on a project left unfinished since last November by Chad Trout of Royal Construction.

“We hired him to do a project, we hired him to pull permits, it in the contract, but he didn’t pull any permits. And then he quit on us, and he still isn’t giving us a refund,” said Samantha.

Across town, Andria Simons says she paid $66,000 on a contract with Royal Construction and Chad Trout who stated permits will be pulled. 6 News checked and none have been while demo plumbing and electrical were well underway until the customers fired the contractor.

“And it’s been a repeated conversation about where are the permits, where are the construction plans, we want to make sure we have everything right. This job was scheduled to be $155,000 my entire life savings, I want to make sure things are done right,” said Andria.

Back at the Franklin’s, new contractor David Benson hopes to build the homeowners’ trust in the remodeling industry by replacing work not done right and the list is long.

“They shortchanged scrap 2 X 4s I mean this gap right here it’s very pieced together,” said David.

New plumber Robert Lawrence called in to redo some of the plumbing.

“If we put drywall right here it’s going to make your wall bulge out that needs to be back in the wall. I’ve never seen this, this is unacceptable man,” said Robert.

Before starting to rebuild the project, David Benson pulled a permit which he says homeowners should always ask to see or find online.

“Not having a permit on this size of job is ridiculous. If I did something like this, I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night. This is crazy, it’s absolutely one of the worse jobs I’ve seen in a long time,” said David.

A new contractor and plumber hired to rectify a project that even with a discount will cost a young family thousands of dollars more than what they built into their budget.

“We refinance our house to take out extra money so we could redo this space and now that money is gone, we’re scrambling, where do we pull it from to even finish it?” said Paul.

But knowing the project will now be redone right permits them to feel a little relief.

6 News tried several ways to contact Chad Trout with Royal Construction but so far, no response. He is licensed with the City of Omaha but that can be reviewed.

The homeowners expect to file claims against the contractor’s bond however they’ve been told it’s only $10,000.

