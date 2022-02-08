Nebraska nursing schools discuss faculty, clinical placement shortages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Across the country, thousands of qualified applicants are being turned away from nursing schools due to shortages of professors and other staff to teach new nurses.

Data from the American Association of Colleges of Nursing shows in the fall of 2021, there was an 8% vacancy rate for faculty members at nursing schools.

The issue, in part, is being seen in Nebraska, too.

“We do have an issue with faculty, not enough faculty in the nursing schools,” said Dr. Lisa Vail with Bryan Health during Monday’s statewide COVID hospital update.

Statewide, faculty remains mostly stable within nursing schools compared to other areas of the country, but the bigger issue lies elsewhere.

“We have challenges with creating enough clinical opportunities in the hospitals for the students,” Vail says.

“Yes, there are people coming into nursing, the challenges are enough faculty to handle an upload of nursing students and clinical facilities to handle these,” says Dr. Sue Nuss with Nebraska Medicine.

UNMC’s College of Nursing Dean, Dr. Juliann Sebastian, says they have enough professors and faculty members, but clinicals for the students are getting harder to place.

“All of our nursing students, no matter which program they’re in, rely on being involved in real clinical practice for their learning so the pre-licensure students who are not yet nurses, have to have experiences with patients, and of course those are protected experiences with faculty and supervisors and preceptors, supervising them and answering questions and helping them,” Sebastian says.

Data from Nebraska’s Center for Nursing shows local nursing programs have expanded enrollment by almost 80% in the past 20 years.

“So as every school expands to try to meet the demand, we’re causing more and more pressure on the clinical opportunities that are available.”

The problem is good and bad; there are plenty of students still interested in entering the medical and nursing fields, but so many that it’s beginning to overwhelm some programs. Staff can only handle so many nursing students at a time in clinical settings.

“Patient safety, patient quality has to come first and we don’t want to swamp the nursing staff or the other clinical staff, physicians, or the patients for sure, with too many students in the environment, we want it to be a win--win,” Sebastian says.

“You bring in a whole bunch of students and that also adds a layer of stress to the current staff if they’re precepting all of the time,’ says Vail. “So it is a long-term challenging situation where we have to find some better solutions.”

Sebastian adds that nursing programs and healthcare facilities work together to provide opportunities for new nurses and for nurses who are interested in taking on faculty roles, which is a whole new set of stressors, she says.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.