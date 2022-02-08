Advertisement

Nebraska legislature to debate vaccination exemption

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:35 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - State lawmakers are expected to debate a bill introduced Tuesday that would require Nebraska employers to offer a vaccination exemption.

LB-906, introduced by State Sen. Ben Hanson, would require the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to provide either a medical or religious exemption for any employee who does not consent to a vaccine requirement from their employer.

The bill would be limited to only vaccinations against COVID-19.

The Legislature is expected to debate the bill during Wednesday’s session.

