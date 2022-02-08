Advertisement

Man arrested in Omaha armed with knife after failed robbery attempts

Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police detained a man outside of a business Monday night and began piecing together what just happened.

In the end, they determined that Joseph Moore, 46, entered Almas Convenient Store, claimed he had a knife, and demanded money.

They say he left the store at 16th & Vinton about 9 p.m. without money but then approached a man outside.

He allegedly broke the man’s necklace, pulled a knife out, and began making threats.

Police booked him for attempted robbery, making terroristic threats, destruction of property, and two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony.

