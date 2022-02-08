Advertisement

Judge streamlines scope of Nebraska lawsuit fighting Omaha mask mandate

Gov. Pete Ricketts reminded Nebraskans during his news conference Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, that state data showed COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective.
By Brian Mastre and Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The judge in the Omaha mask mandate case on Tuesday narrowed the list of 13 defendants named in the lawsuit filed last month by the State of Nebraska.

Judge Shelly Stratman issued an order dismissing the Douglas County Health Department, the county Board of Health, its members, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff Thomas Wheeler specifically from the lawsuit, mostly because — as the dismissal document states — those individuals are retained within the structure Douglas County, which will remain a defendant in the lawsuit.

“The parties are entering into this stipulation to streamline this litigation by affording certain County Defendants the relief they intended to seek through a motion to dismiss certain parties from this case.”

Excerpt from the stipulated dismissal

Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse will also remain a defendant in the case, according to the order.

The order from Judge Stratman comes the same day Dr. Huse reported to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners about declining COVID-19 indicators, from local cases and positivity to hospitalizations and deaths.

It’s also the latest update on the case since Judge Stratman declined the state’s motion to declare an injunction, allowing the city’s mask mandate to continue as the case progresses.

Dr. Huse put the Omaha mask mandate into effect on Wednesday, Jan. 12. The benchmarks set at that time for repealing the mandate were:

  • Hospital capacity remaining below 85% for seven days
    • According to the health department, that number has been below the threshold for three days; as of Tuesday, that number was 83%.
  • Seven-day cases average to be at 200 cases per 100,000 people.
    • As of Tuesday, that number was 361.1 cases per 100,000 people

Previous legal filings

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

