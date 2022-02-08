Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild and drier pattern holds on

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a MILD start to the work week we have a slight cool down coming... we’ll still be warm for this time of the year! Highs fall to the upper 40s to near 50 to finish the work week.

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

Breezy winds will be a daily feature along with the warmth. Gusts on Wednesday reach back into the 20s and 30s:

Breezy Wednesday
Breezy Wednesday(wowt)

Cloud cover increases Wednesday be we do stay dry... but Thursday evening could bring a few isolated showers but we don’t have any promising chances for moisture ahead in the extended forecast so far. These will be spotty at best with similar chances Friday afternoon:

Spotty showers Thursday evening
Spotty showers Thursday evening(wowt)

A round of cold air moves in Friday night bringing a significant cool down for the start of the weekend. Highs fall to the 20s on Saturday with overnight lows dipping to the single digits Saturday morning!

Saturday cool down
Saturday cool down(wowt)

The cool down is brief, however, and we’ll be back to the 50s by Sunday with 40s and 50s through the start of next work week. We’re watching a midweek system that’ll pass through the central US around Wednesday and Thursday of next week... unfortunately it looks like this will track south and we’ll miss out on meaningful moisture once again.

Midweek system likely stays South
Midweek system likely stays South(wowt)

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

