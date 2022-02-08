EMA declares burn ban in Pottawattamie County

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency announced a burn ban Tuesday afternoon.

The ban is in an effect starting at 2 p.m. and prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county, according to the release.

The current weather forecast and environmental conditions indicate very high fire danger with a warm/dry pattern continuing over the next couple of weeks. Under the current dry conditions, dead and drying vegetation is the perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly.

There is also a burn ban that was declared in Douglas County by fire chiefs Monday night that went into effect Tuesday morning until further notice.

Burn Ban Issued for Pottawattamie County: starting 2pm today (2-8-2022) until further notice .... pic.twitter.com/7ZmO4jOS5v — Pottawattamie Co EMA (@pottcoema) February 8, 2022

