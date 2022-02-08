Advertisement

EMA declares burn ban in Pottawattamie County

(Pexels.com)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency announced a burn ban Tuesday afternoon.

The ban is in an effect starting at 2 p.m. and prohibits all open and controlled burning in Pottawattamie County, including all incorporated city limits within the county, according to the release.

The current weather forecast and environmental conditions indicate very high fire danger with a warm/dry pattern continuing over the next couple of weeks. Under the current dry conditions, dead and drying vegetation is the perfect fuel to spread fires rapidly.

Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency press release

There is also a burn ban that was declared in Douglas County by fire chiefs Monday night that went into effect Tuesday morning until further notice.

