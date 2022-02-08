Douglas County Health Director gives update, Omaha mask mandate under review

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The pandemic is not over, COVID is still making its round in our community. Omaha will hit its fourth week of the temporary mask mandate tomorrow.

“We still continue to have people hospitalized in fact now there are 342 people hospitalized in the metro with COVID and 14 of those are pediatric patients,” said Dr. Lindsay Huse.

But Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse did have some good news for county commissioners. She reported the number of COVID cases in the county is on the decline.

“361 is where we are currently sitting at per hundred thousand for a seven-day total so we’re making wonderful progress in the right direction.”

Those numbers do show progress but do not meet the benchmark set by Dr. Huse to call off the mask mandate. The health director set 200 cases per 100,000 population as the goal.

Right now, we are 161 cases off the mark.

But the hospitals are feeling some relief. Local hospital capacity numbers are decreasing, taking some pressure off of doctors and nurses.

Douglas County Commissioner Dr. Maureen Boyle says that is really good to hear.

“I can feel it at the institution I work to the beds are still full but it feels like the patients are able to get some of the care they need in most cases.”

Dr. Huse says another stipulation for ending the mask mandate would be a local hospital capacity of 85% or less for a week. She also says capacity has been below the mark for three days.

“Our overall hospitalizations are also decreasing, our hospital capacity has been below 85% for three days now so last night with the report that came out we were at 83%, day before that I think was 84 so that also is going in the right direction.”

The second stipulation for repealing the mandate would be a local hospital capacity of 85% or less for a week. Right now we’re below the level but have not reached a week.

Even with some of our COVID numbers on the decline, Dr. Huse warns COVID continues to spread throughout our community.

“Certainly we’re still seeing some severe illness out there we need to continue to be vigilant and be careful but happily we are perhaps getting a little bit of breathing room soon.”

Dr. Huse says Omaha’s mask mandate is currently under review and she could make an announcement concerning the mandate tomorrow.

Dr. Huse tells 6 News those numbers give us a picture of how COVID is moving throughout our community. She says it’s not perfect and depends on how many people are actually testing for COVID.

Last month COVID-19 hit the Douglas County Correctional Center hard. In January, the county lockup experienced an unprecedented number of staff missing work because of COVID.

Douglas County Correction Director Michael Myers told the Board of Commissioners, 95 members of the staff including himself missed work due to positive COVID cases in January.

Myers also reported 44 inmates tested positive for COVID last month, however, they expect the actual total was much higher.

“We continue to test symptomatic individuals and those who are going to court there is simply not enough resources both staff or testing supplies to test everyone in custody, we assume that many of the individuals housed in units with confirmed positive cases were also infected,” said Myers.

Myers says the high number of COVID cases among staff sparked an increase in overtime hours.

