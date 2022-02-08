Advertisement

Charges upgraded in fatal assault at Old Market Omaha bar

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Tuesday that charges against the man arrested in connection with the assault of an Oklahoma man who later died have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, was arrested Monday and initially booked on charges of first-degree felony assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after an incident late Saturday night at Parliament Pub, OPD reports state.

The assault charge was amended after Rodney Pettit, 41, of Lawton, Okla., died Monday morning. He had been found unconscious and was transported with life-threatening injuries to Nebraska Medical Center following the incident.

OPD said they had identified several possible witnesses in the felony assault after releasing photos Sunday of five people wanted for questioning.

Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a bar late Saturday night, Feb. 5, 2022. The victim, Rodney Pettit, 41, of Oklahoma, died Monday morning, Feb. 7, 2022.(Omaha Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities asked anyone with further information about the incident to call OPD Homicide Unit at 402-444-5656; or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP. Information may also be submitted anonymously via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police said they arrested and booked Nolan King, 22, of Omaha, following an assault at a...
Oklahoma man assaulted in Old Market Omaha bar dies; arrest made
A fire erupted Thursday morning, Feb. 3, 2022, at a barn west of Omaha, near Elk City.
Authorities identify Bennington man killed in accidental barn fire northwest of Omaha
(AP graphic)
Monday Feb. 7 COVID-19 update: Nebraska, Douglas County positivity rates continue to fall
Police investigate two overdose deaths at Omaha apartment, two taken to hospital
Nebraska Trucking Association sounds off about new federal truck driver requirements

Latest News

File Graphic
Man arrested in Omaha armed with knife after failed robbery attempts
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another beautiful day with some stronger wind
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Omaha homeowners deal with expensive nightmare of promised permits