Beijing Olympics Day 5 highlights: Team USA makes stunning run in Alpine skiing

(NBC) - Watch Tuesday’s highlights from the Olympic Games in Beijing.

FREESTYLE SKIING

Eileen Gu lands clutch double cork 1620 to win big air gold

Sitting in third place in the women’s freeski big air final, China’s Eileen Gu stomped her first-ever leftside double cork 1620 in a competition. The trick moved her into first place and helped her secure a gold medal.

ALPINE SKIING

Ryan Cochran-Siegle speeds into 2nd in men’s super-G

Team USA’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle produced a stunning super-G run good enough for silver medal position at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

FIGURE SKATING

Nathan Chen sets world record short program score

Three-time world champion Nathan Chen set a new world record score of 113.97 points in the men’s short program at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING

America’s Jessie Diggins smashes women’s sprint for bronze

American cross country skier Jessie Diggins wins her second career medal after claiming bronze in the women’s sprint final.

HOCKEY

Canada’s women beat U.S. in preliminary hockey clash

The U.S. and Canadian women’s hockey teams locked horns in a preliminary tilt at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and it was Canada who earned the 4-2 victory to stay unbeaten at the Games.

