Settlement finalized from 2017 Equifax data breach

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWT) - Those who filed a valid claim requesting free credit monitoring services after a 2017 Equifax data breach should watch their email or their mailboxes for important information.

A settlement with the Federal Trade Commission became final in January and notices are now being sent out offering a free 4-year membership to Experian IdentityWorks. The settlement also includes up to $425 million to help people affected.

When the data breach was announced in September 2017 we learned that personal information of 147 million people was exposed.

The notice will provide a link to Experian IdentityWorks with an activation code that must be used by June 27, 2022. No payment information will be needed to enroll and the service will not be automatically renewed after the four years are up.

While the initial deadline to file a claim was January 22, 2020, you can still file a claim for expenses incurred since that date until January 22, 2024 as a result of identity theft or fraud related to the breach.

You can still go to the Equifax eligibility website to find out if your were impacted by the data breach.

As a reminder, all U.S. consumers can get seven free Equifax credit reports a year through 2026 by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com.

